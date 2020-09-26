Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana sees six more deaths, 172 new infections

Ludhiana sees six more deaths, 172 new infections

15, 355 patients (88.59%) have already recovered from the virus

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Six persons succumbed to Covid-19 while 172 fresh infections were detected in the district on Saturday. The district’s cumulative count of cases has now gone up to 17, 331 while the toll stands at 708.

Besides, 15, 355 patients (88.59%) have already recovered from the virus. The number of active cases stands at 1, 265.

The fresh cases include 15 contacts of positive patients, three patients from the outpatient department of different hospitals, 86 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illnesses, six police personnel and five healthcare workers among others.

The deceased include a 63-year-old female from Kot Mangal Singh area, a 43-year-old female from Sandhu Nagar, a 53-year-old male from Kot Mangal Singh area, a 63-year-old male from Model Town Extension, a 62-year-old male from Jhammat village and a 62-year-old male from Daresi road.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said the number recoveries is increasing with each passing day. Besides the 172 residents of Ludhiana, 37 persons hailing from other states and districts also tested positive here in the last 24 hours, the DC revealed.

He added that as 3, 530 samples were sent for testing on Saturday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sep 26, 2020 22:39 IST
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Sep 26, 2020 21:52 IST
KKR vs SRH live: Gill, Morgan key for KKR in chase
Sep 26, 2020 22:43 IST
Meeting between Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut sparks speculations, sets tongues wagging
Sep 26, 2020 22:43 IST

latest news

Meeting between Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut sparks speculations, sets tongues wagging
Sep 26, 2020 22:43 IST
Plan to upgrade Ludhiana’s fire infra doused by admn neglect
Sep 26, 2020 22:39 IST
IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights
Sep 26, 2020 22:32 IST
SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sep 26, 2020 22:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.