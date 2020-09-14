Ludhiana: Senior deputy mayor pulls up officials over defunct water coolers in MC headquarters

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra conducted an inspection at the municipal corporation (MC) headquarters in Zone A near Mata Rani chowk on Monday and pulled up the officials over defunct water coolers in the office.

Malhotra conducted an inspection to check the working of staff in the property tax wing, following which he was apprised about the lack of potable water supply in the office.

Malhotra said, “The water cooler and purifier are lying defunct in the MC headquarters which puts a blot on the image of the civic body. The employees informed me that they are forced to bring water from their homes as the water cooler is lying defunct for a long time. If the bottles run empty, they are left with no water. There is no facility to provide potable water to visitors also.”

“I have told the officials to move out of their offices frequently so that they could know the problems being faced by staff and visitors. The officials have been asked to get the cooler and purifier repaired at the earliest,” said Malhotra.

He said that directions have also been issued to the house tax branch that no agents should be allowed to enter the offices and residents should not face any trouble especially in getting a TS1 (NOC) certificate. The superintendents have also been told to display the contact numbers and respective block number of clerks outside the offices.

Despite repeated attempts, zonal commissioner, Tejinderpal Singh could not be reached for comment.