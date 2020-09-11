Sections
Ludhiana: Shopkeepers get approval to install rain water harvesting wells

After the shopkeepers in Guru Teg Bahadur market dug up a portion of road for installation of rainwater harvesting wells without getting consent from the municipal corporation (MC)...

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After the shopkeepers in Guru Teg Bahadur market dug up a portion of road for installation of rainwater harvesting wells without getting consent from the municipal corporation (MC) last week, mayor Balkar Sandhu and councillor Rakesh Prashar visited the market area along with the MC officials on Thursday.

The matter has now been resolved as the shopkeepers have agreed to get the road repaired after establishing the wells.

One of the shopkeepers, requesting anonymity, said that there are around 90 shops in the market, which falls under the jurisdiction of the zila parishad, and not a single penny had been spent for its maintenance.

Accumulated rain water enters the shops due to which the shopkeepers have decided to establish five rainwater harvesting wells in the market at the cost of Rs 5 lakh, he added.



“The MC had stopped us from taking up the project on Sunday after which we approached the mayor and apprised him of the issue.The mayor has given his approval to complete the work,” said the shopkeeper.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “The shopkeepers have assured that they will he the road repaired after establishment of the rainwater harvesting wells. The MC officials have been told to grant the permission to take up the work as it is for the welfare of shopkeepers at large and no financial burden is being put on the MC.”

Councillor Rakesh Prashar said that they are also working on a project to install a storm water sewer near the clock tower area to avoid water accumulation.

