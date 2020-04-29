Ludhiana: Shops to open from 7am to 11am, residents can move only on foot

The administration also appealed to the residents that only one person from a family should move out to buy commodities. (ht file photo)

With the state government announcing steps for limited lifting of lockdown restrictions on Wednesday, deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has allowed counter sales at shops selling essential commodities, agriculture equipment, hardware, etc from 7am to 11am in urban and rural areas.

The relaxation has been announced only for those shops, which had already been permitted home delivery of items. However, no relaxation has been announced in containment areas.

As per directions, residents would be allowed to go out without passes, but they will have to walk on foot and will not use any vehicles. Use of vehicles will not be allowed for visiting any shop during the relaxation period. Strict action will be taken against violators of the order. Action will also be taken, if anyone is found using the relaxation time slot for any other purpose, other than buying essential commodities.

The administration also appealed to the residents that only one person from a family should move out to buy commodities. They should wear masks, wash hands and also clean the items purchased from shops properly.

DIRECTIONS FOR SHOPKEEPERS

Shopkeepers have been asked to ensure that all of their workers wear masks and ensure 2-metre distance from one another. If the shopkeeper fails to adhere to the guidelines issued by the state government, strict action will be taken against the shopkeeper and the permission to open the shop would be cancelled.

Any shop selling essential commodities in any shopping mall will not be allowed to open. He clarified that barber shops, salons, etc will also not be allowed to open.

RURAL AREAS

Only the shops, selling essential commodities, stationery, etc will be allowed to open in rural areas.

Speaking on shops in urban areas, against which permission for home delivery of goods has not been taken by shopkeepers till now, Agrawal said that standalone shops (having no other shop on either side) can be opened. The shops selling essential commodities inside residential complexes, gated colonies, vehras, etc can also be opened.

Any shop, situated inside a market, market complex, shopping mall has not been allowed to operate and the wholesale market selling essential goods would be allowed to open only after 11 am. Restaurants, liquor shops, ahatas (taverns) will remain closed.

MARKET COMMITTEES

Agrawal said if any market committee wants to open the shops, then the market association can submit an application along with a proper map and details regarding the nature of shop, name of owner, etc.

The application can be submitted to the SDM and the DSP if the market falls under a market committee and application for markets situated in the city can be submitted to ADC Jagraon Neeru Katyal Gupta and DCP (law and order) Ashwani Kapoor and these committees would take final decision on the matter.

NO PERMISSION REQUIRED TO OPEN UNITS

Now, industrialists will not have to take permission to operate factories if the units are located in rural areas, focal points, industrial estates, SEZs etc (designated places). They would only have to submit self- declaration with the general manager (GM), District Industries Centre (DIC), stating that they would follow all guidelines/ standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Punjab government.

The industrialists would have to ensure that the labour is quarantined within the factory premises. If any transportation facility is being provided to the labour, then the industrialists can get bus passes issued from GM, DIC offices, Ludhiana. If any labour commutes by cycle or on foot from nearby areas, the industrialists will have to get a pass issued from GM, DIC.

The factory owner will have to submit a list of staff/labourers with the DIC and the GM would issue bulk passes, the copy of which can be distributed among staff members. But, that copy would be held valid only if it is supported by a valid identity card. The labour movement would be allowed only between 7 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm. The management/owners can also apply for e-pass with the GM,DIC.

CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY ALLOWED IN RURAL AREAS

The DC said that in the first phase, only government projects were allowed, but now there is no restriction on any kind of construction activity in rural areas even if any new project has to be started. As the construction activity is within the village, no pass is required for labour movement. But, if the labour is moving from other areas, SDMs of subdivisions concerned have been authorised to issue passes.

However in the areas falling under the Ludhiana police commissionerate, Ludhiana East and Ludhiana West and other urban areas, construction would be allowed only at the sites, where construction was going on, but was put to a halt due to the imposition of curfew (ongoing projects). It can be private, residential or commercial project. But, the contractor would ensure that the labour stays on site.

If any person wants to start work related to construction, he can apply for permission at acgludhiana@gmail.com, along with details of labour and bulk passes would be issued.

He appealed to residents that these relaxations are being given because the government feels that people would ensure all directions.