Ludhiana small scale industrialists’ body seeks power bill waiver for a year

Members of Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, Ludhiana, while submitting their suggestions on power bill waiver at the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission office in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association (JNSSMA) has written to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) seeking a waiver of the fixed charges in the two-part electricity tariff for at least a year.

The members of the association, including president Jaswinder Singh Thukral, general secretary Shavinder Singh Hunjan and senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Kalsi visited the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) office in Chandigarh on Tuesday to submit their suggestions.

Thukral said the state had, in the month of April, waived off fixed charges for two months and had moved a petition in PSERC.

“Acting on the same, the PSERC had, in the month of May, sought suggestions from the residents by May 19. We suggested that the fixed charges should be waived off for at least a year to bring relief to the industry which is reeling under losses,” said Thukral.

Hunjan and Kalsi said the industry was going through tough time and the government should provide immediate and extensive relief to the industry as a major section of the industry, especially the micro and small industry, will not be able to survive without support.

Thukral said they will take up the matter with the PSERC officials during public hearing.