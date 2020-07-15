Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana Smart City Limited’s board of directors meets, mayor asks authorities to expedite static compactors project

Ludhiana Smart City Limited’s board of directors meets, mayor asks authorities to expedite static compactors project

The meeting was chaired by additional chief secretary of the local bodies department, Sanjay Kumar

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A meeting of the board of directors of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) was held in Chandigarh on Wednesday wherein different development projects were discussed.

The meeting was chaired by additional chief secretary of the local bodies department, Sanjay Kumar.

The projects discussed include establishment of a carcass plant, installation of static compactors for solid waste management, installation of LED lights at missing points, among others.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu raised concerns over delay in installation of static compactors in city. He asked the authorities to expedite the project of establishing carcass plant project as the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) is tightening its noose on illegal operations at the carcass disposal plant in Laddowal.



Sandhu said, “The LSCL authorities are working on static compactors project since the past two year but authorities are still entangled in legal aspects of the project. I have asked them to expedite the project as it will provide relief to residents from the open dumping of garbage at secondary dumping points in city The authorities have also been asked to get the LED streetlights installed at missing points.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and chief executive officer (CEO) of (LSCL) Sanyam Aggarwal also participated in the meeting. Despite multiple attempts, Aggarwal was not available for a comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Skill, re-skill, upskill to stay relevant: PM Modi
Jul 15, 2020 23:42 IST
Rapid antigen tests high on accuracy, but protocols crucial
Jul 15, 2020 23:41 IST
ED attaches two tunnel boring machines in money laundering cases against infra firm
Jul 15, 2020 23:40 IST
Delhi airport a nerve centre for handling Covid-19 medical essential supplies
Jul 15, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.