Ludhiana: Social activists plant saplings in potholes to protest dilapidated roads

Social activists planting saplings in potholes near Phullanwal Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In a symbolic protest against the municipal corporation (MC) authorities over failure to deal with pothole menace, social activists on Saturday by planted saplings in the potholes near Phullanwal Chowk.

The residents rued that there are potholes on every main road of the city but the civic body has turned a blind eye towards them.

Accidents are taking place daily but it seems like the authorities are least concerned about the residents’ lives, they said.

Social activists Ritesh Raja and Pushpinder Hora said, “The residents of the area have filed several complaints but the roads have yet not been repaired. We have started planting saplings in the potholes to draw commuters’ attention to them and prevent accidents.”

Raja said that they have been receiving similar complaints from other areas of the city as well.

Such protests will be held in areas including, Haibowal and Dugri, in the coming days, he added.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “The repair work got delayed due to monsoons. I have already directed the MC officials to commence the development and repair work on city roads. If the weather conditions remained favorable, the work will begin after September 15.”