Ludhiana: Sports bike robbery cracked with arrest of four

Arrested men are aides of notorious snatcher Lovedeep Singh, who has a prize on his head, say police.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Zeroing in on robbers having a free run in the city, police have arrested four accomplices of notorious snatcher Lovedeep Singh, alias Sonu, and recovered 20 mobile phones, two motorcycles and two sharp-edged weapons from them.

One of the two-wheelers – a Yamaha sports bike – was robbed from a realtor’s office on Jassiyan Road on October 9.

Besides this incident, Lovedeep and his accomplices are also believed to be involved in a robbery bid at a currency exchange shop near Dharampura Chowk on October 5.

Police have already announced a cash reward for any information that leads to Lovedeep’s arrest.



His aides who were arrested on Wednesday have been identified as Raman Kumar of Peeru Banda, Salem Tabri; Ashish Kumar Sethi of Aman Nagar; Narinder Singh, alias Happy, of Bakipur village, Tarn Taran; and Amit Gupta of Aman Nagar.

According to the police, the accused were involved in at least 20 incidents of snatching.

“We are probing whether they also had a hand in the robbery attempt at the money exchange shop on October 5 or if Lovedeep targeted the trader with other men,” said inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Division Number 3.

He said Raman and Narinder were already facing trial in 15 cases of snatching, burglary and drug peddling. A hunt is on to arrest Lovedeep and other members of his gang.

