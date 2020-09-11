Sections
Ludhiana: SSA, RMSA teachers submit memorandum to DEO

The members of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhmik Siksha Abhiyan (RMSA) teachers’ union, on Thursday, submitted a memorandum to district education officer...

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The members of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhmik Siksha Abhiyan (RMSA) teachers’ union, on Thursday, submitted a memorandum to district education officer (DEO, secondary) Swaranjit Kaur demanding regularisation of services of 8,886 teachers whose probation period got over on March 31.

The members have requested the higher authorities including director public instructions and education secretary to rethink their decision and regularise the services of all teachers.

They stated that the higher authorities have extended the probation period of the district president Didar Singh for another six months and as per rules, the authorities must regularise his services from April 1 and provide salary according to regular pay scale.

Democratic Teachers’ Front president Hardev Singh Mullanpur, said, “For the last 11 years, Didar has been teaching in government schools and producing 100% results. He was also appreciated by the secretary, education for commendable performance. Instead of regularising his services, the authorities have extended his probation period.”



