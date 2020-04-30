Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana students at their creative best amid coronavirus lockdown

Ludhiana students at their creative best amid coronavirus lockdown

Students of CT University and Arya College spread awareness on novel coronavirus by designing face masks and making posters, respectively

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 21:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

CT University students wearing face masks designed by a varsity student. (Ht Photo)

Aisha Eliza Jabu, a student of CT University’s School of Design and Innovation, designed face masks to spread awareness on the importance of wearing them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The student said she designed the masks with African print fabrics matched with elegant outfits for herself and her friends. “I wanted to spread the message that we need to stay at home and safe. I am far from my home, but I am doing my bit to help the nation in the fight against the coronavirus,” she said. Course coordinator Kiranpreet Kaur said, “This is a perfect example of the ‘three R’s -- Reduce, reuse and recycle’ as the outfits have been designed from existing garments and with whatever material that was available with her in the hostel.”

A student of Arya College with a poster displaying a message on the importance of staying home amid the coronavirus lockdown. ( Ht Photo )

ARYA COLLEGE STUDENTS HIGHLIGHT PRECAUTIONS AGAINST COVID-19

Meanwhile, students of Arya College made awareness posters on the ongoing pandemic. The competition that aimed to channelise the students’ talent and energy amid the lockdown was supervised by girls section in-charge Suksham Ahluwalia. “Though they (students) have been confined to their homes since March, they have carried out various social outreach programmes such as distribution of food and medicines among the needy,” Ahluwalia said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
Apr 30, 2020 21:26 IST
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Apr 30, 2020 20:23 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Apr 30, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

Panjab University extends felicitations to employees retiring during lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 21:33 IST
In Karnataka, industries outside containment zones to start from May 4: Yediyurappa
Apr 30, 2020 21:26 IST
Manipur’s education council advise principals to promote class 11 students to class 12
Apr 30, 2020 21:23 IST
Antakashari was a huge learning experience: Renuka Shahane
Apr 30, 2020 21:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.