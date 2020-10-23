Ludhiana: Students from 19 blocks take part in quiz contest

Students of Classes 9 and 10 studying at government schools participated in the online block-level quiz competition conducted by the district and block mentors on Friday.

In the competition, questions related to English, social studies, science and mathematics were asked. The questions that were asked during the quiz were from the syllabus covered by teachers till October 10.

From Mangat 1 block, a team of two students— Jyoti of Class 9 and Muskaan of Class 10— bagged the first position. The second position in the block was bagged by students of Government Model Senior Secondary School and Punjab Agricultural University and students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar, came third.

District mentor of English and social studies, Subodh Kumar, said, “The response from students was overwhelming and this will further boost their confidence. All the block mentors are coordinating with teachers and students and making consistent efforts to make maximum students participate in the quiz contest.”

The winners will participate in a district-level quiz competition which will be held online on October 24 for students of Classes 6 to 8 and Classes 9 and 10 on October 26.