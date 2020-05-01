Ludhiana students, teachers attend online workshops amid lockdown

Twelve students of Arya College for Girls participated in a seven-day workshop on personality development conducted by department of youth welfare, Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh. The workshop, which was organised through Zoom application, concluded on Friday.

Students got the opportunity to interact with resource persons from different universities and Punjabi actors, poets and singers. The workshop revolved around topics such as emotional intelligence, positive thinking, communication skills, art, literature, culture, leadership skills and physical fitness.

Suksham Ahluwalia, in-charge girls’ section, said, “More such opportunities will be organised for the students to expand their horizons.”

GGNKC ORGANISE FIVE-DAY INTERNATIONAL ONLINE WORKSHOP

The community college teachers of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Ludhiana, organised a five-day international online workshop on ‘Skill development through communication skills’ which concluded on Friday. The workshop, which started on April 27, was held under the guidance of SP Singh, president of Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council. It was conducted in collaboration with the department of communication skills and PG department of English.

On the concluding day, the workshop opened with a discussion on ‘Enhancing communicative competence’ by Jyoti Singh from Regional Institute of English, Chandigarh. The valedictory session started with the introduction of the chief guest, followed by the welcome address by Asha Rani, nodal officer community college and assistant professor, department of computer science.

The valedictory speech by Prof B S Punia, former vice-chancellor, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Haryana, summed up the five-day workshop. He said, “Academicians need to explore the unexplored world of internet which has become the strongest weapon nowadays.”

The resource persons were teachers of soft skills, personality development and communication skills, from India and Canada. Deepti Gupta, chairperson, department of English and cultural studies, PU, Chandigarh, was the chief guest of the inaugural session and JS Anand, professor emeritus, Institute of European Studies and Research, Belgrade, Serbia, was the guest of the honour.

WEBINAR ORGANISED FOR COLLEGE STAFF AT SCD COLLEGE

Post graduate department of Hindi and research centre, SCD Government College, Ludhiana, organised a webinar to take feedback from the faculty on ‘Higher education: challenges and road map during Covid-19’.

The meeting was presided over by principal Dharam Singh Sandhu, who invited the teachers to share their experiences. As many as 60 teachers connected and discussed their first-hand experience of conducting classes via Zoom, Google Classroom and WhatsApp. They talked about the advantages and difficulties faced.

Prof Ashwani Bhalla laid emphasis on devising ways through which students could be evaluated and assessed. He discussed the conduct of examinations for final year students through two modes - online and through internal assessment by the teacher. “Since the teacher knows the calibre of the student, she/he is the best judge of the student. The online method is not feasible as a large number of our students are either from rural areas or they belong to financially weaker sections of society. As such they do not have good access to strong internet connectivity,” he said.