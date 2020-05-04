Ludhiana: Sudhar police accused of replacing tractor seized after accident, SSP marks inquiry

Motorcyclist Kamaldeep Singh had died in a road mishap on October 28, 2019 after a combine machine, attached to an Agri King-20 55 tractor, hit him and crushed him. (ht photo)

A major discrepancy came to light when a tractor, seized in an accident case by the Sudhar police, was found to have been replaced with some other tractor while it was handed over to the owner on a court order.

After a local made a complaint in this regard, the senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural) has marked an inquiry in the case and deputy superintendent of police (DSP, crime) Dilbagh Singh has initiated the investigation.

Apart from replacing the vehicle, the police allegedly filed a chargesheet in the case under Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC against the driver of the tractor attached with a combine machine, while the first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC against the driver and owner of the vehicle. The police also spared the owner of the vehicle in the chargesheet produced before the court.

Motorcyclist Kamaldeep Singh, 22, had died in a road mishap on October 28, 2019 after a combine machine, attached to an Agri King-20 55 tractor, hit him and crushed him. The police had lodged an FIR against driver Parminder Singh alias Pinda of Cheema village under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A and 427(mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC on the statement of Pavittar Singh, uncle of the accused.

After the kin of the victim staged a protest, the police had booked the owner of the vehicle Satnam Singh of Rajoana Kalan village and replaced Section 304-A with Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. The combine machine and the tractor were seized by the police.

Three months ago, the owner of the vehicle received the tractor on ‘Supurdari’. The police mentioned in the documents that they have handed over tractor Swaraj 855, seized in the case, to the owner following a court order.

Interestingly, the Swaraj 855 tractor was registered with the transport department on December 13, 2019, 47 days after the accident.

Complainant Mandeep Singh of Rattowal village said, “The tractor seized by the police had no documents and it could not be released, but to benefit the owner of the vehicle, the police released the vehicle using papers of another tractor, which was never seized.”

DSP Dilbagh Singh said he has already initiated an investigation and collecting evidence against discrepancies. He said stern action would be taken against those found guilty.

