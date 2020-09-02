Ludhiana: Symbolic protest held over poor condition of Jeevan Nagar road

Sections
MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and MLA Sanjay Talwar had inaugurated the work of the road around three years back, but the project has not been initiated at ground level

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Members of Azad Yuva Shakti Sangh ‘begging’ for alms in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Staging a symbolic protest against authorities over failure in repair of the Jeevan Nagar road which has been in a deplorable condition for long, the members of Azad Yuva Shakti Sangh begged for alms on Wednesday.

The members rued that the protest was staged to wake the authorities from their deep slumber as accidents had been taking place owing to the pathetic condition of the road. The shopkeepers in the area have also been left as a harried lot as the dirt gets into their shops due to the movement of vehicles on the potholed road.

Members said the issue had been raised several times in front of the authorities but no action had been taken yet.

The road connects Chandigarh road with the Delhi highway and the condition of the road becomes worse during rainfall, they said.



As per the information, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and MLA Sanjay Talwar had inaugurated the construction work of the road around three years back, but the project had not been initiated at ground level.

As the civic body was facing a shortage of funds, the project has ultimately been forwarded to Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation (PSIEC) recently.

PSIEC chairman Gurpreet Gogi said, “As the MC failed to construct the road, the PSIEC has taken the responsibility to provide relief to the public. The PSIEC has already initiated a project to reconstruct the 26km long stretch of roads in the Focal Point area at Rs 40 crores. We have come up with an estimate of over Rs 8 crores for the construction of Jeevan Nagar road and are waiting for the final approval from the state government for taking up the project.”

