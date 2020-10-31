Sections
Ludhiana teacher booked for post on God Valmiki

Ludhiana teacher booked for post on God Valmiki

She had posted a video on social networking sites in which she had made inappropriate comments on God Valmiki.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Division Number 8 police on Saturday booked a teacher working in a private school here for hurting religious sentiments.

The accused has been identified as Poonam Sharma.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Naveen Kumar alias Johny Dumra of Mahavir Jain Colony. In his complaint, Naveen Kumar stated that the woman teacher posted a video on social networking sites in which she had made inappropriate comments on God Valmiki.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO at Division Number 8 police station said that a case under Section 295A of the IPC has been lodged against the woman.

