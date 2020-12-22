Sections
Ludhiana teen pulled up for drinking stabs sister

Was living with his sister for the past two weeks; had come home in an inebriated condition when he was pulled up, which enraged him, say police

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Chastised for coming home drunk, a 16-year-old boy stabbed his elder sister multiple times in Tibba Colony, Mundian Khurd.

While the victim, Monika, 26, was attacked on December 18, the FIR was registered on Monday after police recorded her statement.

Monika told the police that her husband died in a road accident about two years ago. She was now in a live-in relationship with a Ludhiana-based man and her minor brother was also living with her for the past two weeks.

She said on December 18, her brother returned home around 9pm in an inebriated condition and started vomiting. She scolded him for coming home drunk, which enraged the teenager and he stabbed her repeatedly with a kitchen knife, before fleeing.

Monika was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where she remains under treatment.

ASI Jagjeet Singh said the minor boy stabbed his sister in the chest, arms and behind an ear. “She was unfit to record her statement for two days. We have now booked him under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest,” he added.

