Ludhiana teen stabs woman after rape bid

The 17-year-old boy was stalking the victim from the past few days

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:06 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for stabbing a woman with a sharp-edged weapon after she foiled his rape attempt.

The victim has been admitted to the hospital and her condition has been stated to be serious.

Sub inspector Satibir Singh, SHO at division number 7 police station said the accused lived near the woman’s paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 32 of Chandigarh Road and was stalking her from the past few days.

The victim, 27, told police that she lived on third floor of the PG.



She said the accused barged in the room from the window of the washroom by scaling walls on Saturday and attempted to rape her.

She said when she resisted and raised an alarm, the accused stabbed her with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot leaving her seriously injured.

She said hearing her scream, other PG residents rescued her.

The SHO said the accused stabbed the woman in her stomach and in her neck. He said police registered an attempt-to-murder against the accused.

