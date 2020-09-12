Ludhiana tent dealers raise pitch against 30-person limit on gatherings

Tent dealers and caterers addressing the mediapersons regarding their protest in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Demanding that the state government lift the 30-person ceiling on gatherings, the Punjab Tent Dealers Welfare Association has announced a two-day strike across the state on September 15 and 16.

At a meeting organised at a banquet hall in Dugri area on Saturday, the dealers said the central government had allowed 100 persons at gatherings from September 21, yet the state government had not lifted the restriction.

They said associated businesses, including decorators and caterers, had extended support to their protest and will also keep their shops closed on the two days.

The tent dealers complained that over 10 lakh people were directly or indirectly involved in the business and were struggling to make ends, as no events were taking place due to restriction on gatherings since the lockdown began in March.

“We have been demanding that the government extend the limit to 200 or 300 persons, as we can make arrangements to maintain social distancing. But, the government is not even allowing 100 persons despite the union government permitting it,” said Shiv Shankar Rai, general secretary of Punjab Tent Dealers Welfare Association.

“No events are taking place due to the restrictions and dealers have suffered heavy losses. Most employees have lost their jobs, but the government is still not paying heed to our problems,” said Rai.

The dealers said due to depleting funds, many of them had been forced to change vocation. While some were selling vegetables, a few were forced to work as drivers to make ends meet.

“We are ready to follow the norms and help the government fight with the pandemic. But, the government should also be sensitive to our problems. Apart from keeping shops closed, protest marches will be organised at the district level and memorandums will be handed over to the administration and Congress MLAs,” said Raj Aggarwal, president, Ludhiana Tent Dealers Welfare Association.