Ludhiana: Three buildings sealed over non-payment of CLU fee

The buildings include a showroom, a factory outlet and a liquor vend

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Taking action against owners for non-payment of Change of Land Use (CLU) fee, the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday sealed three buildings near Jalandhar bypass.

MC assistant town planner (ATP), Inderjit Singh said, “The owners of these buildings have failed to submit the pending CLU charges due to which the buildings were sealed on Thursday. The fee has not yet been calculated. The owners have been told to submit the documents regarding the buildings following which the fee amount would be calculated.”

Earlier the MC commissioner, Pardeep Sabharwal had directed the MC staff to tighten the noose around illegal constructions and expedite recovery of dues from residents.



