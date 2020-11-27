Sections
Ludhiana: Three, including teen, killed in separate road mishaps

The police have initiated investigations in all the incidents.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 22:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three persons, including a teenager, lost their lives in separate road mishaps in the city.

In the first incident, a 16-year-old lost his life after an unidentified vehicle hit him near Jodhewal while he was crossing the road. The victim, identified as Sonu, of Nalanda in Bihar, had come to the city a week ago in search of work.

Basti Jodhewal police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Vikram Kumar of Kailash Nagar, who is the brother-in-law of the accused.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man was hit by a truck near Nirmal Palace. The driver of the truck managed to escape. Division Number 6 police have lodged an FIR against an unidentified person and initiated an investigation.



The victim has been identified as Karamjit Singh, of Satguru Nagar. He was working at an automobile agency. The victim’s father Baljit Singh said that his son was going to the office when the incident took place. The incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area.

In the third incident, a man was killed, while three others were injured after a truck hit a car which they were travelling in near Ladhowal Railway overbridge at national highway.

The victim has been identified as Gagan, 21, of Shivaji Nagar. The injured are Paras, 22, of Gopal Nagar, his sister Priyanka, 25, and brother-in-law Sunil Kumar, 27.

Paras said that they were returning home after attending a marriage in Shimlapuri. Salem Tabri Police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified truck driver.

