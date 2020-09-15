Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Three, including woman, killed in separate hit-and-run accidents

Ludhiana: Three, including woman, killed in separate hit-and-run accidents

The police have registered separate FIRs against the erring drivers

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three persons, including a woman, were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in the city, police said on Tuesday.

Rakesh Kumar, 28, of Gurnam Nagar was hit by a car while he was going to Amritsar with his wife on a motorcycle. His wife, Poonam told the police that when they reached near Hardy’s World Amusement Park, an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from the rear leaving them severely injured. The erring driver fled the spot.

Passersby informed the police who took the duo to a hospital. While Poonam suffered severe injuries, Rakesh was declared brought dead by doctors. Rakesh works at a salon in the city.

ASI Jatinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 427 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the unidentified driver. He added that despite wearing a helmet, Rakesh could not survive.



In another case, a 30-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run incident after an unidentified vehicle hit her near Pipal Chowk in the Focal Point area on Monday afternoon. The woman was sitting under a tree when the vehicle crushed her to death.

The victim, identified as Gudia of Durga Colony, worked as a labourer.

The Focal Point police have registered a case against an unidentified driver on charges of causing death due to negligence.

In the third incident, a 70-year-old man died after an overspeeding motorcycle hit his bicycle near Machhiwara road on Monday. The victim has been identified as Charan Singh of Neechi Mangli village.

A case was registered based on the statement of the victim’s cousin Jasmel Singh who said that they were returning home from work on separate bicycles when an overspeeding motorcycle hit Charan Singh from the rear and sped away. Jasmel took Charan Singh to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

ASI Harmesh Singh, who is investigating the case said that an FIR under Sections 279, 338, 427 and 304-A of the IPC has been lodged against an unidentified person.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India responds to UN human rights chief’s criticism of situation in Kashmir
Sep 15, 2020 21:46 IST
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
Sep 15, 2020 20:11 IST
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
Sep 15, 2020 20:41 IST
India elected to three key UN bodies
Sep 15, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

Questions on BJP win, PM Modi, quota in MP varsity paper irk Congress
Sep 15, 2020 22:45 IST
Ivanovic, 36, returns to the Premier League with West Brom
Sep 15, 2020 22:38 IST
Charges framed against Kolkata actor 2 years after car crash that killed model Sonika Chauhan
Sep 15, 2020 22:34 IST
India’s exports fall 12.66% in August, trade deficit narrows to $6.77 billion
Sep 15, 2020 22:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.