Ludhiana trader ends life, wife, in-laws booked

As per information, the victim was depressed due to strained relations with his wife of 14 years.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A day after a 42-year-old trader ended his life here, the Daresi police have booked his wife and in-laws for abetment to suicide on Thursday.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of victim’s nephew, who said that due to the friction between the couple, his aunt went to her parents’ house along with the children. His uncle made efforts to bring them back home, but to no avail, the nephew said. He alleged that the accused used to extort money from his uncle.

The complainant added that his uncle was in depression and hanged himself on Wednesday.



ASI Gurvinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Daresi police station. The police will arrest the accused soon.

