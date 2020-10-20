Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Trader held for ‘stealing his own car’ to claim insurance

Ludhiana: Trader held for ‘stealing his own car’ to claim insurance

The accused’s driver was also involved in the crime and a search is on to nab him.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police on Tuesday arrested a 43-year-old businessman for ‘stealing his own Brezza car’. The police believe he staged a carjacking to claim the insurance amount.

The accused’s driver was also involved in the crime and a search is on to nab him.

On October 16, the accused, identified as Aman Aggarwal of Bhamiyan, told the police that he was carjacked when he was going to Kadian village at around 8 pm to purchase a machine.

Inspector Gopal Krishan said that the police became suspicious when Aman gave different statements during questioning.



On Tuesday, the police arrested the accused and also recovered his Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car from his possession.

During the investigation, Aman told the police that he wanted to claim the insurance amount, so he hatched the conspiracy of car-jacking. According to his plan, he would sell the car in some other state after getting the insurance money. The police said that on Friday, Aman had handed over his car’s key to his driver and asked him to go out of town for a few days.

He concocted a story of carjacking and told the police that while he was going to Kadian village, five men riding two motorcycles intercepted him and started hurling abuses at him. This prompted him to step out of the car and as he opened the car’s door, the men pulled him out and started assaulting him. In no time, two of the assailants sped off in his car towards Laddowal, while the other three followed them on their motorcycles, said Aman in his police complaint.

The police had then lodged a case against unidentified persons.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Oct 20, 2020 21:50 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Oct 20, 2020 23:08 IST
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST

latest news

Bar licence of Delhi Gymkhana Club suspended
Oct 20, 2020 23:14 IST
Women voters outnumber men, but fewer fielded
Oct 20, 2020 23:13 IST
Hydrogen-enriched CNG plant opens at Raj Ghat depot, Delhi soon to get 50 hydrogen-powered buses
Oct 20, 2020 23:12 IST
Potato, onion prices leave Ludhiana residents jittery, no respite till next month
Oct 20, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.