Ludhiana: Traders body gives 15-day ultimatum to govt for lifting Sunday lockdown

Members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal have given an ultimatum of 15 days to the government to lift the Sunday lockdown or else they will take to the streets and intensify their agitation.

The announcement was made during the meeting of the mandal held in Ghumar Mandi on Friday.

Traders rued that most customers from nearby districts/states or villages visit the city markets on Sundays and businesses have taken a hit due to the imposition of Sunday lockdown by the state government.

Vice-chairman Pawan Batra and state general secretary, Sunil Mehra said that the state government is also not releasing VAT refunds and putting extra burden on traders by imposing lockdown on Sundays. If the government fails to lift the lockdown restrictions in 15 days, then the beopar mandal will take to the streets.

District president, Arvinder Makkar said that traders are raising a hue and cry over losses for a long time but chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has even failed to conduct a meeting with them to resolve their grievances.