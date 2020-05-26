Ludhiana: Traders meet DCP over problem in shifting of goods during lockdown

With traders facing trouble in bringing business back on track during lockdown, a delegation of the Akalgarh Market Association and the Manna Singh Nagar Manufacturers Association met deputy commissioner of police (DCP-traffic) Sukhpal Singh Brar on Tuesday and apprised him of the problems being faced by traders in shifting even a small quantity of goods from one place to another.

The delegation was led by chairman of the Akalgarh Market Association Arvinder Singh Tony and president of the Manna Singh Bagar Manufacturers Association Gurinder Singh Jolly..

The traders suggested that the traffic police should stand by their side at this time of crisis and should not stop traders from shifting a small quantity of goods from one place to another on two and four-wheelers.

Patron of the market association Maninderpal Singh (Prince) Middha said, “We are not demanding that the traffic police should allow us to carry goods on commercial vehicles without documents, but the police should not harass traders if they are shifting a small quantity of goods from one place to another o two-wheelers or cars.”

Middha said DCP Brar has assured support to the traders so that traders could revive their business without facing any harassment at the hands of the traffic police.