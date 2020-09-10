Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana traffic cops identify 10 black spots in city

Ludhiana traffic cops identify 10 black spots in city

The black spots include the Sahnewal Bridge, Eastman Chowk, Dhandhari Bridge, Dhandhari bus stop, Samrala Chowk, Tajpur Chowk, Basti Jodhewal Chowk, Kailash Nagar Crossing, Jalandhar Bypass Chowk and the spot near Greenland Public School near Jalandhar Bypass.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal releasing the book on black spots in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

The Ludhiana police’s traffic wing has identified 91 accident prone spots in the city, out of which 10 have been classified as black spots for being the most vulnerable to mishaps.

Releasing a booklet on this, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “Identifying the vulnerable spots will help us bring down the number of road mishaps, and thereby help save many precious lives.”

The black spots include the Sahnewal Bridge, Eastman Chowk, Dhandhari Bridge, Dhandhari bus stop, Samrala Chowk, Tajpur Chowk, Basti Jodhewal Chowk, Kailash Nagar Crossing, Jalandhar Bypass Chowk and the spot near Greenland Public School near Jalandhar Bypass.

The booklet also underlines the reasons behind why these spots see so many mishaps and gives suggestions on how to rectify the problem.



Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh, who compiled the book, said that the reasons behind the mishaps include: uneven leveling of roads, pit holes, absence of road markings, encroachments, cuts in road dividers, absence of traffic signals and blinkers.

He has suggested fixing speed limits on such roads, presence of police, patrolling, making diversions for easy flow of traffic, removing encroachments, constructions of underpasses and over-bridges and forming road safety committees.

He added that the booklet has been presented to departments concerned for further action. Earlier, ACP Gurdev Singh had compiled a booklet ‘Eradication of Road Obstacles’ and had sent it to departments concerned.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Sep 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST

latest news

Ludhiana traffic cops identify 10 black spots in city
Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST
One dead, one injured after speeding car hits motorcycle in South City 2
Sep 10, 2020 23:45 IST
HSVP to inspect 34 pvt schools for building plan violations, EWS admissions
Sep 10, 2020 23:44 IST
Gurugram: DTCP to mark unauthorised colonies on district urban plan, more demolition drives on the anvil
Sep 10, 2020 23:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.