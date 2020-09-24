Sections
Ludhiana: Two men enter elderly woman's house, snatch gold earrings

Ludhiana: Two men enter elderly woman’s house, snatch gold earrings

Entered her house on the pretext of getting her enroled for a pension scheme for senior citizens

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two miscreants snatched an 80-year-old woman’s earrings on Wednesday after entering her house in Kailash Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, on the pretext of getting her enroled for a pension scheme for senior citizens.

The victim has been identified as Kailash Rani, a resident of New Shimla Colony, Kailash Nagar

Rani stated in her complaint that the two youngsters claimed to be from MLA Sanjay Talwar’s office and said they wanted to check her Aadhaar card.

She added that when she entered the room to collect the Aadhaar card, the accused followed her, snatched the earrings she was wearing, and fled.

Rani said the accused pushed her while escaping, but she fell on the bed and did not sustain major injuries. Following this, she sounded the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Radheshyam said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 455 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indiana Penal Code. He added that CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity are being checked to identify the accused.

