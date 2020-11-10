Ludhiana: Two more lose battle to Covid-19 in district

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said there are 598 active patients in the district at present. (Representative image) (HT FILE)

Two more patients succumbed to Covid-19 while 93 others tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana on Monday, taking the total count of positive cases to 20, 891. The deceased include a 46-year-old male from Jagraon and a 40-year-old female from Focal Point.

At least five of the new patients caught the virus after coming in contact with a positive patient, 31 were showing symptoms of influenza-like illnesses while 41 were referred from the outpatient departments of city hospitals. The new infections also include five cops and a healthcare worker.

So far, 19, 441 patients have recovered from the virus, while 849 succumbed to the contagion. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said there are 598 active patients in the district at present. He said that a total of 12 patients from other districts and states have also tested positive here in the last 24 hours.

Sharma said that the test results of 1, 902 suspected patients are still pending.