Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana university develops contactless automatic sanitiser dispenser

Ludhiana university develops contactless automatic sanitiser dispenser

The automatic dispenser senses a hand using an infrared-based sensor and then a powerful direct current motor pump actuates and the nozzle ejects a fine mist of sanitiser over the hands

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The overall cost of the machine is less than Rs 2,500. (HT Photo)

CT University (CTU), Ludhiana, under the flagship of research and innovation centre for excellence (RICE) has developed an in-house contactless automatic sanitiser dispenser.

COSTS LESS THAN Rs 2,500

Research and development engineer Jaspreet Singh said, “The automatic dispenser senses a hand using an infrared (IR)-based sensor and then a powerful direct current motor pump actuates and the nozzle ejects a fine mist of sanitiser over the hands. It sprays the sanitiser uniformly over the hand and consume five-time less sanitiser than the manual one. The overall cost of the machine is less than Rs 2,500.”

CTU managing director Harsh Sadawarti said the device can be installed in various schools, universities and shopping malls where public crowd is more.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royal Pass leaked: Watch the Spark the Flame video
May 25, 2020 19:44 IST
200 discuss ‘world after coronavirus’ during Panjab University international conference
May 25, 2020 19:39 IST
Halo 3 for PC to enter public testing phase in June
May 25, 2020 19:44 IST
Oppo Reno 4 series with 5G, triple rear cameras teased
May 25, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.