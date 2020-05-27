Sections
Ludhiana vegetable vendor’s murder: Third accused arrested

Police recover sharp-edged weapon; trio had allegedly murdered the 30-year-old on May 20 and robbed his wallet

Updated: May 27, 2020 19:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

ludhiana@hindustantimes.com

Four days after arresting two men for allegedly killing a 30-year-old vegetable vendor and robbing him in Chander Nagar, the Haibowal police arrested their accomplice on Wednesday.

The police also recovered a sharp-edged weapon from the possession of Tarun Kumar, alias Bumb, of Jassiyan Colony in Haibowal Kalan.

On May 20, three men on a scooter had intercepted the victim, Ramu, near Malhi Palace when he was on his way to the vegetable market around 5.15am.



When Ramu resisted their attempt to rob him, one of the accused stabbed him in the chest and fled the spot after snatching his wallet.

Two of the accused, Nitin Verma, alias Nik, of Durgapuri and Rohan Kumar Verma of Ranjodh Park in Haibowal Kalan were arrested on May 23, and the scooter used in the crime was recovered.

According to the police, the accused are drug addicts and robbed the victim to meet their need for drugs.

Sub-inspector Mohan Lal, station house officer (SHO), Haibowal police station, said a day after killing the vegetable vendor, the accused had also robbed a woman of Rs 5,000. Earlier on March 18, they had robbed a man of Rs 7,000 in Haibowal, and accused Tarun had snatched a mobile phone and stolen a motorcycle on May 16, he added.

The SHO said the accused were already facing trial in at least six cases of snatching and hatching conspiracy of robbery.

They have now been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

