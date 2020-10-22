Ludhiana: Vehicle lifter arrested, 18 bikes recovered

The police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters, with the arrest of one person, while a hunt is on to nab his aide. Eighteen two-wheelers have been recovered from the accused.

Joint commissioner of police Bhagirath Meena said that while Gulshan, 24, a resident of Raiya village in Ferozepur district has been arrested his accomplice Ranjit is on the run.

The accused had rented out the stolen vehicles and sold some of them to people living in nearby villages.

He was arrested from Gurdev Nagar following a tip-off. He had stolen vehicles from Sarabha Nagar market, BRS Nagar market, Ferozepur Gandhi market and Pakhowal road.

Gulshan, who was earlier working as a mechanic, was previously booked in a drug peddling case and was out on bail since April last year, the police said.

Sharing the modus operandi, Meena said that the duo used to travel by bus and on reaching Ferozepur road they used to visit isolated areas and steal two-wheelers parked there using master keys.

Gulshan had stolen a Bullet motorcycle from Gurdev Nagar on October 17. During the checking of CCTV footage, the police were able to identify the accused.

After receiving the input, cops arrested Gulshan and raided Ranjit’s house who managed to escape.

Meena said that both the accused were drug addicts and Gulshan confessed to having stolen the vehicles to fulfil his drug needs.

The accused was presented before the court that sent him to police custody.

The cops are also probing the involvement of people who had bought the stolen vehicles from the accused.

The accused had stolen nearly 22 motorbikes.

The police have also shared the vehicle number and their chaises details on Facebook so that people could identify their vehicles.

Besides Ludhiana, the accused had stolen vehicles in Moga and Jagraon.

A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Division Number 5 police station.