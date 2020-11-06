Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, four arrested

Ludhiana: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, four arrested

The gang had allegedly stolen nearly 20 cars and SUVs and sold them further to scrap dealers in Raikot

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

(STOCK IMAGE)

The city police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves by arresting four of its members. The gang had allegedly stolen nearly 20 cars and SUVs and sold them further to scrap dealers in Raikot.

The accused have been identified as Sukhjit Singh, 30, of Rara Sahib village near Ludhiana, Parminder Singh, 50, of Amritsar, Suraj Kumar, 30, of Shimlapuri and Ramesh Kumar, 34, of Malerkotla Road, Raikot.

The trio of Sukhjit, Parminder, Suraj, was nabbed at a naka on Jassian Road following a tip-off on Wednesday. During the questioning, the accused confessed that they had committed nearly three dozen thefts.

Sharing details, joint commissioner of police Bhagirath Meena said that the accused were selling the stolen vehicles to Ramesh Kumar, a scrap dealer of Raikot, who was dismantling them and selling their parts further.

The cops raided the scrap dealer’s place and recovered three cars as well as parts of 19 dismantled cars.

“The accused were presented before the court and sent for two-day police remand. We will investigate whether the accused were selling the stolen vehicle to some other scrap dealers as well,” said JCP Meena.

