Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana vet varsity organises e-brainstorming session for dairy farmers

Ludhiana vet varsity organises e-brainstorming session for dairy farmers

This session was part of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana project titled ‘Enhancing profitability of farmers through value addition and entrepreneurship development’.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A screen grab of the online session organised by the vet varsity on Friday. (HT Photo)

A national online brainstorming session on ‘Pre-Mid-Post Covid-19 Challenges of Dairy Farmers/ Entrepreneurs’ was organised by the dairy technology department of College of Dairy Science and Technology at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Gadvasu), here on Friday.

This session was part of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana project titled ‘Enhancing profitability of farmers through value addition and entrepreneurship development’.

It was organised under the leadership of research director Dr JPS Gill, and college dean Dr SK Uppal.

Total 16 farmers from four states, including Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, and nine subject matter specialists from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Gujarat attended the session.



The session began with an introductory address by dairy technology and organising secretary head Dr S Sivakumar. The discussions were coordinated by Dr Sunil Kumar, Dr Rekha Chawla and Venus Bansal.

The dairy farmers also asked their queries related to manufacturing of milk products, extension of their shelf-life, e-portal sale, functional foods, etc.

Dr Atanu Jana from SMC College of Dairy Science in Anand (Gujarat), Dr Sanjeev Kumar of Bihar Animal Sciences University and Gadvasu experts cleared the farmers’ doubts and also highlighted and introduced new variants of products in the Covid-19 scenario.

Dr K Ponnusamy from ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, answered the queries related to creation of self-help groups.

The discussion over livestock management practices and nutrition strategies to avoid thermal shock was delivered by Dr Sandeep Kaswan and Dr Jaswinder Singh respectively.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jaya Bachchan files complaint against loud biker
Jul 25, 2020 00:11 IST
Four get life term for killing two brothers in 2012
Jul 25, 2020 00:10 IST
Woman held for illegal sale of remdesivir, tocilizumab
Jul 25, 2020 00:08 IST
Gehlot wants floor test after HC defers verdict
Jul 25, 2020 00:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.