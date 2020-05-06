Ludhiana village sarpanch, husband, four others booked for beating up labourer

A Congress sarpanch, her husband and their four relatives were booked for allegedly beating up a labourer after denying ration to his wife for not voting for her during the panchayat elections.

The incident took place on May 1, but the Sahnewal police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused on Tuesday night, four days after the incident.

The accused have been identified as sarpanch Rupinder Kaur of Majara village, her husband Balvir Singh, nephews Kamaljot Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Hardev Singh and brother Darbara Singh.

The victim, Jasvir Singh, 42, of Majara village, alleged the police were being pressured by the sarpanch against lodging a case, but acted after he remained persistent.

Jasvir said, “Packets of ration reached the sarpanch’s house on May 1 for distribution among the needy. When my wife Sunita Rani went to her house for ration, the sarpanch and her husband started abusing her saying that she had not voted for her and turned her away.”

“In the evening, I went to the house of sarpanch and objected to her behaviour. But she and her relatives slapped me and pushed me out of their house. After some time, when I was going to repair a motor in the village, they came there and kidnapped me. They took me to her house and thrashed me,” he added.

“I was rushed to the hospital by my wife and mother,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, refuted the allegation of discouraging the victim to lodge an FIR. He said they were only waiting for the medical report of the victim.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. The accused will be arrested soon, he added.