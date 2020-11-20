Sections
Ludhiana: With 104 fresh cases, active cases cross 800-mark

The district’s toll currently stands at 875. As many as 20, 054 patients have won the battle against the virus, with the recovery rate being 92.2%.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to the residents to follow all directions of the Punjab government and stay indoors to keep themselves and everyone around them safe. (HT PHOTO)

With a whopping 104 persons testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in Ludhiana district touched 837 on Thursday. This is the first time since October 5 that the number of active cases has crossed the 800-mark. No death was reported even as the total number of cases in Ludhiana touched 21,769.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to the residents to follow all directions of the Punjab government and stay indoors to keep themselves and everyone around them safe.

