Ludhiana woman decamps with in-laws’ cash, jewellery 16 days after marriage

Left the house saying she was going to pick up her uncle from the bus stand and never returned.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 18:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 25-year-old newly married woman and her three aides have been booked for stealing Rs 18,000 in cash and jewellery from her in-laws’ house in Sidhwan Kalan on November 16.

The accused have been identified as Kamalpreet Kaur of Dodhar village, Moga; and Tejinder Pal of Gholiya Khurd village, Moga. Their two accomplices remain unidentified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Kamalpreet’s father-in-law Kulwant Singh of Sidhwan Kalan.

He said his son, Gurpreet Singh, married Kamalpreet on November 1. While Gurpreet was away at work on November 16, Kamalpreet left saying she needed to pick up her maternal uncle from the bus stand, but never returned.



When they looked for her, locals told them that they saw Kamalpreet leaving with three men in a car.

Later, the complainant realised Rs 18,000 in cash and jewellery were missing from the house.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anwar Masih, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the woman and her accomplices at the Jagraon Sadar police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

