Wife, 2 children kill man after he tries to rape minor daughter in Ludhiana

The man allegedly threatened to hang himself with a cable if the family stopped him from raping the daughter. Following this, the wife and two children strangulated him with the same cable (airdone)

A 40-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his wife and two children after he tried to rape his minor daughter on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, in Ludhiana’s Sundar Nagar area.

The man, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, had threatened to hang himself with a cable wire if they stopped him from raping the daughter, who is 15 years old. In a fit of rage, his wife, along with 20-year-old son and daughter, strangulated him with the same cable.

On being informed, the Daresi Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Police have arrested the woman and her two children on murder charges. The body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

‘STEPDAUGHTER HAD COMMITTED SUICIDE AFTER RAPE’

As per the police, the deceased was a building contractor and was already another rape charge. In 2014, the man had allegedly raped his stepdaughter following which, a case had been registered. He was arrested and lodged in jail for six months but later, the family arrived at a compromise and he was let off. However, after he came out of the jail, his stepdaughter committed suicide.

HAD RAPED SISTER-IN-LAW TOO BUT NO CASE WAS REGISTERED

The accused had also reportedly raped his wife’s sister, a few years ago. No complaint was had lodged in this regard, however, she never visited the house after that.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Gurbinder Singh said the man had got married to the accused woman 21 years ago. It was her second marriage and she had a daughter from her first marriage. The couple has three children-- two sons, aged 20 and 12, and a daughter aged 15.

The ACP said that all accused have been arrested.