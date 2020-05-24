Sections
Home / Cities / Wife, 2 children kill man after he tries to rape minor daughter in Ludhiana

Wife, 2 children kill man after he tries to rape minor daughter in Ludhiana

The trio have been arrested on murder charges

Updated: May 24, 2020 19:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The man allegedly threatened to hang himself with a cable if the family stopped him from raping the daughter. Following this, the wife and two children strangulated him with the same cable (airdone)

A 40-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his wife and two children after he tried to rape his minor daughter on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, in Ludhiana’s Sundar Nagar area.

The man, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, had threatened to hang himself with a cable wire if they stopped him from raping the daughter, who is 15 years old. In a fit of rage, his wife, along with 20-year-old son and daughter, strangulated him with the same cable.

On being informed, the Daresi Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Police have arrested the woman and her two children on murder charges. The body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.



‘STEPDAUGHTER HAD COMMITTED SUICIDE AFTER RAPE’

As per the police, the deceased was a building contractor and was already another rape charge. In 2014, the man had allegedly raped his stepdaughter following which, a case had been registered. He was arrested and lodged in jail for six months but later, the family arrived at a compromise and he was let off. However, after he came out of the jail, his stepdaughter committed suicide.

HAD RAPED SISTER-IN-LAW TOO BUT NO CASE WAS REGISTERED

The accused had also reportedly raped his wife’s sister, a few years ago. No complaint was had lodged in this regard, however, she never visited the house after that.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Gurbinder Singh said the man had got married to the accused woman 21 years ago. It was her second marriage and she had a daughter from her first marriage. The couple has three children-- two sons, aged 20 and 12, and a daughter aged 15.

The ACP said that all accused have been arrested.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man with alleged Maoist link nabbed for robbing Andheri petrol pump by ATS
May 24, 2020 19:17 IST
Mumbai Police shows how not to wear a mask using Batman’s pic
May 24, 2020 19:16 IST
Wife, 2 children kill man after he tries to rape minor daughter in Ludhiana
May 24, 2020 19:24 IST
Covid-19: Fight uncertainty with data| Analysis
May 24, 2020 19:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.