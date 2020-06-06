Ludhiana woman may have set her husband on fire before immolating herself: Police

Three days after a senior couple allegedly set themselves on fire at their house in Haibowal on June 2, police suspect it was not a suicide pact and the woman first immolated her husband and then herself.

While the woman, Chanchal Jain, 60, had died, her husband, Sunil Jain, 65, had suffered 80% burns and continues to struggle for his life at a hospital.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Chanchal was depressed as her husband was paralysed and bed-ridden, and she also used to frequently quarrel with her two daughters-in-law.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Haibowal police station said while the couple’s two sons and their wives were living on the ground floor, they lived on the first floor of the house.

The SHO said following the questioning of all family members, they had found that Chanchal was depressed due to her husband’s failing health.

Besides, spats between her and her daughters-in-law were a routine affair. They quarrelled even on Tuesday morning, hours before the self-immolation, and the police were even called in.

But, the cops had left after issuing them a warning and on taking an assurance from the trio that they’ll live cordially.

The SHO said prima facie it appeared Chanchal first set her bed-ridden husband on fire and then immolated herself.

Police are waiting to a take statement from Sunil, who remains critical.

“We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the statements of the family members,” the SHO said.