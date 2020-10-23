Ludhiana woman raped in moving car; friend, his accomplice arrested

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend’s aide in a moving car on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Police have arrested her friend, Parshant Shukla of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and the main accused, Rohit Kumar Rai, of New Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. Shukla is currently living in New Rajguru Nagar, Ludhiana.

The woman, a resident of Kailash Nagar, Threeke, complained to the police that Parshant, who is her friend, asked to meet her at Ferozepur Road on Wednesday. When she met him there, Parshant invited her to celebrate Rohit’s birthday.

So, they left to consume liquor at a liquor tavern and had dinner.

The women, who is married and has an eight-year-old son, alleged that when she bid her friend goodbye and started to leave, Rai pulled her inside Parshant’s car and raped her, while Parshant drove his car around.

The duo threw her out of the car on Ferozepur Road near Rajguru Nagar Extension around 3am on Thursday and fled.

After narrating the matter to her husband, she sounded the police and lodged a complaint.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, Sarabha Nagar police station, said the two accused were booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested on Friday. They will be produced in court on Saturday.