Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana woman raped in moving car; friend, his accomplice arrested

Ludhiana woman raped in moving car; friend, his accomplice arrested

Friend had invited the 30-year-old woman to celebrate his friend’s birthday; the latter raped her while the friend drove his car around.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 18:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend’s aide in a moving car on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Police have arrested her friend, Parshant Shukla of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and the main accused, Rohit Kumar Rai, of New Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. Shukla is currently living in New Rajguru Nagar, Ludhiana.

The woman, a resident of Kailash Nagar, Threeke, complained to the police that Parshant, who is her friend, asked to meet her at Ferozepur Road on Wednesday. When she met him there, Parshant invited her to celebrate Rohit’s birthday.

So, they left to consume liquor at a liquor tavern and had dinner.



The women, who is married and has an eight-year-old son, alleged that when she bid her friend goodbye and started to leave, Rai pulled her inside Parshant’s car and raped her, while Parshant drove his car around.

The duo threw her out of the car on Ferozepur Road near Rajguru Nagar Extension around 3am on Thursday and fled.

After narrating the matter to her husband, she sounded the police and lodged a complaint.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, Sarabha Nagar police station, said the two accused were booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested on Friday. They will be produced in court on Saturday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
Oct 23, 2020 19:45 IST
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Oct 23, 2020 17:48 IST
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Boult gets du Plessis, CSK top-order fails again
Oct 23, 2020 19:52 IST
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Oct 23, 2020 18:02 IST

latest news

Many happy returns: As more ancient artefacts make their way home, a top 10
Oct 23, 2020 19:51 IST
#Farmstagram is offering trapped urban Indians some peas and quiet
Oct 23, 2020 19:40 IST
Deadwood employees in J&K can be retired after 22 years of service
Oct 23, 2020 19:35 IST
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
Oct 23, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.