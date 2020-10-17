Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana woman robbed of gold chain, shot at when she resisted

Ludhiana woman robbed of gold chain, shot at when she resisted

The incident took place when the woman was going to a nearby shop with her daughter to purchase milk.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Woman gave them her chain but as the robbers were about to leave, she threw a brick at them. The enraged men then opened fire but the bullet missed the target and the mother and daughter escaped unhurt. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a 50-year-old woman of her gold chain and opened fire at her when she resisted, in New Moti Nagar on Thursday.

The incident took place when the woman was going to a nearby shop with her daughter to purchase milk.

The woman, Narinder Kaur, in her complaint, told the police that she and her daughter were going on a scooter when the accused intercepted them. They first asked her daughter, Harpreet Kaur, for directions and then suddenly brandished a gun. They threatened the complainant and her daughter and asked them to hand over any valuables they have.

Narinder gave them her chain but as the robbers were about to leave, she threw a brick at them. The enraged men then opened fire but the bullet missed the target and the mother and daughter escaped unhurt.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

