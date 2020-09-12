Ludhiana woman shot at for confronting three men creating ruckus

Three men shot at a 35-year-old woman after she objected to them creating ruckus in her street in Hans Kalan village on Friday night.

The bullet hit the victim, Karamjit Kaur, of Hans Kalan Village, in the stomach. She was admitted to the Jagraon civil hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

The Jagraon Sadar police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the three men, identified as Ramandeep Singh, alias Lavi, and Paramjit Singh, alias Gora, of Hans Kalan village, and Surjit Singh, alias Fauji, of Chhajawal village.

The victim said the trio often took rounds of her street on their motorcycles and created ruckus. When she objected to this on Friday night, they opened fire at her, hitting her in the stomach. The accused fled the spot after firing the shot, and her husband rushed her to the hospital.

Sub-inspector Ramanpreet Singh said they had booked the three men under Sections 307, 336, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Efforts are on to arrest them.