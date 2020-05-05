Ludhiana YAD distributing ration kits among priests

Around 20 kits, which include flour, pulses and oil, are distributed among different villages on a daily basis. (ht photo)

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) commenced a drive on May 3 to distribute ration kits among the granthis (priests) of various gurdwaras in the city. Around 20 kits, which include flour, pulses and oil, are distributed among different villages on a daily basis.

YAD district president Prabhjot Dhaliwal said, “The NGOs and the administration are working to provide food to the needy, but no one paid heed to the problems being faced by granthis.”

“The drive was initiated under the guidance of former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia,” he said.

Dhaliwal said they were also distributing sanitisers and masks. “My team has been working for over a month to help the needy residents. We had distributed sanitisers, gloves and masks among the villagers and police personnel deputed at check points to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus,” he added.