Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana YAD distributing ration kits among priests

Ludhiana YAD distributing ration kits among priests

The drive was initiated under the guidance of former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia

Updated: May 05, 2020 23:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Around 20 kits, which include flour, pulses and oil, are distributed among different villages on a daily basis. (ht photo)

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) commenced a drive on May 3 to distribute ration kits among the granthis (priests) of various gurdwaras in the city. Around 20 kits, which include flour, pulses and oil, are distributed among different villages on a daily basis.

YAD district president Prabhjot Dhaliwal said, “The NGOs and the administration are working to provide food to the needy, but no one paid heed to the problems being faced by granthis.”

“The drive was initiated under the guidance of former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia,” he said.

Dhaliwal said they were also distributing sanitisers and masks. “My team has been working for over a month to help the needy residents. We had distributed sanitisers, gloves and masks among the villagers and police personnel deputed at check points to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus,” he added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:30 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 23:01 IST
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 22:45 IST
Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir at NAM Summit was ‘propaganda exercise’, says govt
May 05, 2020 23:09 IST

latest news

Turned back from Haryana border, migrant families return to Zirakpur village only to be refused entry
May 05, 2020 23:31 IST
State department nod to transport SSC, HSC answer sheets
May 05, 2020 23:31 IST
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:32 IST
Animal lovers come to the rescue of Shimla’s stray dogs amid lockdown
May 05, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.