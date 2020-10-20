Ludhiana: Year after marriage, woman found dead; family alleges murder by in-laws over dowry

A woman died in mysterious circumstances at Bahadurke village, Sidhwan Bet on Tuesday. Sidhwan Bet police have booked her husband and in-laws for dowry death. The accused are on the run.

The deceased was identified as Prachi Sikka. Her parents have alleged that she was killed by her in-laws for dowry.

The accused have been identified as the victim’s husband Mandeep Singh, brother-in-law Sandeep Singh, mother-in-law Balwinder Kaur and father-in-law Veer Singh.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of the victim’s father Gulshan Kumar of Dwarka, New Delhi. In his complaint, Kumar stated that his daughter Prachi Sikka had solemnized a love marriage with Mandeep on October 16, 2019.

Kumar alleged that soon after marriage, the accused had started harassing his daughter for dowry. On March 19, the accused had brutally thrashed his daughter after which she started living with her parents.

He added that on September 14, Mandeep had taken Prachi back to his house and again started harassing her for dowry. On October 11, he came to know through Mandeep’s neighbour that he had given poison to Prachi and she was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana. After battling for life for eight days, she died at the hospital on Monday.

Sub-Inspector Hardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 304-B, 34 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sidhwan Bet police station.