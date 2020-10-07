Sections
Ludhiana: Youth nabbed due to mistaken identity released after 18 days

Sumit Kumar, a factory worker, was absolved after a police inquiry marked by commissioner of police Rakes Agrawal found him to be a namesake of the actual accused

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Wrongly arrested due to mistaken identity in a case of abetment to suicide, a 23-year-old man was released after spending 18 days behind the bars.

Sumit Kumar, a factory worker, was absolved after a police inquiry marked by commissioner of police Rakes Agrawal found him to be a namesake of the actual accused and unjustly arrested due to this.

The inquiry was marked on the complaint of Sumit’s parents Seema and Sunil Kumar, who maintained that their son was innocent and falsely implicated.

Sumit was arrested on September 19 after the husband of one her cousins ended his life a day before. The deceased had named his wife and her paramour, also named Sumit, and the latter’s mobile number in his suicide note. The deceased had blamed the duo for driving him to suicide.



After being arrested, the deceased’s wife gave a false statement that the man caught by them, who was actually her cousin named Sumit, was the person mentioned in the suicide note.

But during the inquiry marked by the police chief, the woman was questioned and admitted to have falsely implicated her cousin, who was the namesake of her paramour to protect him.

Thereafter, police submitted the inquiry report in court, which led to the release of the 23-year-old.

