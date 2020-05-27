Lull in new cases: J&K admn mulls easing curbs in Srinagar

With no Covid-19 cases being reported for several days in the city, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to ease restrictions in some parts which it deems fit for the same.

Srinagar has been under lockdown since March 22 and enhancement of restrictions over the past couple of days had also led to altercations between the police and doctors at many places. However, the administration has now decided to relax these curbs phase wise.

Deputy commissioner Shahid Choudhary also hinted at the easing of restrictions within the city.

“The district disaster management authority conducted the comprehensive review of 36 containment zones in Srinagar. At least 12 such zones will see ease in perimeter restrictions like roads, lanes etc starting tomorrow. Zone-wise notification/advisories will be issued,” he said while thanking the people for their cooperation during the lockdown.

A senior doctor who is part of the government’s Covid-19 response said things are stable in the city and now for many days no cases have been reported. “Though Srinagar is a red zone, it could turn into orange or green zone. Officials are working hard and with people’s cooperation, the war against Covid-19 could be won,” he said.

For the past few days, there has been a slight increase in the movement of traffic. Government offices and banks are working in the city, however, there is no public transport plying on the roads and all the schools are shut. With the easing of restrictions, the activities within the city could get stimulus.

Officials, however, said that containment zones and the places from where Covid-19 cases will be reported will see no ease in curbs.

“The city should get some relaxation now. There is no surge in the cases and situation is quite better than a month ago,” said Lateef Ahmad, who runs a furniture business in the old city area.