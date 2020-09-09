Sections
Lured by online iPhone deal, Panchkula woman duped of ₹30,000

The woman alleged that there must be many others duped by the accused and demanded police action against the fraudster.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Panchkula police have registered a cheating case against the accused. (Representational photo)

The police here have registered a cheating case after a Sector 17 resident alleged of being duped of ₹30,000 by a man who claimed to be an online seller of iPhones.

The complainant has been identified as 34-year-old Tanvi Kathuria.

In her complaint to the deputy commissioner of police, Tanvi mentioned that a fraudster posing as an online seller of iPhones, lured her with a lucrative offer on WhatsApp only to dupe her of ₹30,000 which she paid via Paytm.

“He uses a policy of 10% advance and 90% cash payment upon delivery of product. I am sure many people would be falling for the offer as I did too. He offered me a very good deal – a combo offer of phone, watch and earphones – if I made an upfront payment of ₹30,000 via Paytm,” she stated in her complaint.



She deposited ₹30,000 on July 16, however, the product was never delivered. Later, the accused blocked her contact.

She said when she somehow found the accused’s alternate number and asked for her money, he “promised to refund the amount, provided she told him who shared his contact information with her”. The woman alleged that there must be many others duped by him and demanded police action against the fraudster.

The police have filed an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station.

