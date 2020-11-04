Luxury car runs over Delhi cop’s legs near Sarita Vihar, fractures them

New Delhi

A Delhi Police constable, posted at Sarita Vihar police station, suffered fractures in both his legs after a rashly driven luxury car ran over him, before crashing into a juice shop at Khadar Mod near Sarita Vihar, around Tuesday midnight, the police said. The owner of the juice shop was also injured in the incident, police said.

The driver of the luxury car and his friends had first indulged in an altercation with the constable, Jitender, and his colleague, Ankur, who were on patrol duty in the area. The policemen had approached the group after spotting them creating ruckus on the road near Pocket H market in Sarita Vihar.

The suspects apparently had got a cake and put it on the parked car in order to celebrate the luxury car driver — identified as Kuldeep Bidhuri’s — birthday, said deputy commissioner of police (south-east) RP Meena.

“When the two constables asked them to go back to their homes, the men, all of who appeared drunk, started arguing with them,” said DCP Meena.

The police said that when the suspects did not leave, the two constables informed the emergency response vehicle (ERV) team of the police station. Seeing the police vehicle and more policemen approaching, the men fled towards Janta Flats, Madanpur Khadar in the luxury car and another vehicle that they had come in.

The constables and other policemen chased the vehicles. The luxury car took a turn near the K-Pocket divider and sped towards ABC Pocket. The two constables overtook the luxury car, stopped their bike in front and signalled the car driver to stop, the police said.

“The driver of the luxury car then intentionally tried to kill the constables by running over them. While constable Ankur saved his life by jumping out of the line of the speeding luxury car, Jitender was not so lucky and the car knocked him down and ran over both his legs over his both legs. The ERV at the spot then chased the luxury car, which in its hurry to flee crashed into a juice shop. The owner who was standing the shop sustained injuries. The occupants of the luxury car, however, managed to flee,” said DCP, adding that a beer bottle was found inside the vehicle.

The injured constable and the juice shop owner were admitted to a nearby private hospital, where doctors said that there were fractures in the constable’s legs. The condition of the injured juice shop owner was stated to be out of danger. A case of attempt to murder, rash driving, mischief, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty and common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 186, 279, 332, 353, 307, 323, 427, 34 IPC and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act at the Sarita Vihar police station, DCP Meena said.

During the probe, the DCP said, the luxury car was found registered in the name of one Amit Bhadana, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana. It was also learnt that Bhadana had given his vehicle to his cousin, Kuldeep Bidhuri, a resident of Madanpur Khadar.

“It was Bidhuri who was celebrating his birthday and creating nuisance with his friends on the road. Bidhuri as well as Bhadana are absconding, along with other men involved in the crime,” he added.

Police have impounded the car.