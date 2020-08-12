Luxury cars, properties worth ₹1.2 cr of eight gangsters attached

Noida: The Noida police commissionerate on Tuesday attached assets, including luxury cars and properties, worth ₹1.2 crore of eight known gangsters and mafias across the district.

The move is a deterrent against organised crime and known criminals active in Gautam Budh Nagar, said the police.

“One of them is related to the Shahberi incident also. He is a Ghaziabad native and we have attached his SUVs, among other vehicles,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

Nine people were killed in the twin building collapse in Shahberi village on July 17, 2018 while several builders were booked under the Gangster Act for allegedly selling unauthorised plots in the area. Under Section 14a of the Gangster Act, movable and immovable assets of criminals booked under the act can be attached if they are obtained by fraudulent methods.

Earlier, the power to attach such assets resided with the district magistrate. However, with the formation of the commissionerate system in Gautam Budh Nagar, the power is now in the hands of the police commissioner.

“We have attached a total of nine four wheelers, two 2-wheelers and two tractors. The total worth of all the assets is around ₹1.2 crore. Action has been taken against eight gangsters and mafias, most of whom were wanted in major loot and dacoity cases. We will continue to take more action against them,” said the DCP.

Four of these suspects are from Ghaziabad while the rest are from Gautam Budh Nagar, said the police. They were identified as Suraj Chandra Sharma (related to the Shahberi incident), his father Mahesh Chandra, Sanjeev Kumar, Rishi Tyagi, Hajendra, Harish, Rohit and Vikas Chaudhary respectively.

In a similar move in July, assets worth more than ₹14 crore of various suspects were attached.