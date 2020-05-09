Macchiwara farmer found positive in Ludhiana, tally up to 125

A 28-year-old man from Machhiwara tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the district count to 125.

A farmer by profession, the man was suffering from nasal congestion and shortness of breath for the last few days and reported to a health facility in Nawanshahr. There, the attending doctor suspected him of being infected with Covid-19 and asked him to undergo a test, which returned positive results.

MOVED AROUND DESPITE GIVING SAMPLE

According to the health department, the patient did not observe isolation before his results were confirmed. When health authorities reached Machhiwara village to pick him up after his results arrived, he was found present inside a commercial bank, where he had secured a loan to buy a tractor.

Consequently, the bank was sealed and CCTV cameras were scanned to determine people who came in contact with the patient. He was moved to the Ludhiana civil hospital, where he has been admitted in the isolation ward. Further contact tracing is underway.

TWO PATIENTS DISCHARGED

Meanwhile, two more patients were discharged in the district on Friday.

Among them was Basti Jodhewal SHO sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, 28, and a 15-year-old boy from Chowki Mann area of Jagraon.

While the sub-inspector was discharged from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital amid a rousing welcome from the police department, the teenaged boy was given a farewell from the Ludhiana civil hospital after spending 20 days there.

With this, eight of the 125 cases confirmed in Ludhiana district have recovered. Five patients have succumbed to the disease, leaving 112 active cases in the district.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said till date, 3,813 samples had been collected, of which 3,348 samples were negative and 125 positive. Besides, 21 patients from other districts were also confirmed infected in Ludhiana.