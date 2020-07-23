Sections
Home / Cities / Machhiwara man dies of suspected drug overdose

Machhiwara man dies of suspected drug overdose

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 28-year-old man died of drug overdose in Machhiwara on Wednesday. The body was found at an isolated place on Ropar road and the deceased was identified as Varinder Kumar of Machhiwara.

Kumar had been missing for the past one day. The Machhiwara police initiated investigation after reaching at the spot and sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem.

Kumar is survived by his widowed mother and three sisters.

Inspector Sukhvir Singh, station house officer at Machhiwara police station, said that passersby noticed the body in the bushes on Ropar road and informed the police.



He added that there were no injury marks on the body and it was suspected that he had died of drug overdose.

